July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report pretax profit of around 8.5 billion yen for April-June quarter, up 30 pct on year - Nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro expects sales to rise 3 pct to 900 billion yen and pretax profit to fall 10 pct to 25 billion yen for full year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2tHVVmW) Further company coverage: