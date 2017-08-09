BRIEF- Maruko announces share prices

Aug 9(Reuters) - Maruko Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 yen per share through public offering, to raise 5.44 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 812.7 million yen in total

* Says it will distribute shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 per share through public offering, to raise 612.6 million yen in total

* Previous plan was announced on July 31

