BRIEF- Maruko announces share prices
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Maruko announces share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) - Maruko Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 yen per share through public offering, to raise 5.44 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 812.7 million yen in total

* Says it will distribute shares at the paid-in price of 390.74 per share through public offering, to raise 612.6 million yen in total

* Previous plan was announced on July 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KVmjbp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

