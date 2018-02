Feb 14 (Reuters) - Maruman & Co Ltd

* Says MarumanKorea Co., Ltd plans to buy 3.2 million shares (or no more than 3.2 million shares) of the co via ToB, at the price of 295 yen per share

* Offering period from Feb. 15 to March 29

* Settlement starts on April 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4fCx3B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)