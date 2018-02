Feb 7 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa:

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO HELP SET UP THE ECOSYSTEM NEEDED FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES‍​

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA EXEC SAYS EXPLORING VARIOUS OPTIONS TO SUPPORT SETTING UP OF CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA EXEC SAYS "HYBRID HAS SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL IN INDIA, WILL EXIST ALONG SIDE INDIA'S ELECTRIC VISION"