BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India forecasts double digit growth this FY

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman R C Bhargava:
* Says co will grow in double digits this fiscal year
* Says economic conditions are becoming better for carmakers
* Says co talked about share split but don’t see incentive to do it
* Says Suzuki Motor has been working on electric vehicles
* Says partnership agreement with Toyota includes discussion on hybrid, electric technology
* Says co will make electric cars but can’t commit to a date
* Says future of hybrid cars in india depends on GST rate and cess on such cars
* Says no clear roadmap to reach all electric vehicles by 2030
