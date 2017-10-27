FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India forecasts double digit growth this FY
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 27, 2017 / 9:23 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India forecasts double digit growth this FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman R C Bhargava:

* Says co will grow in double digits this fiscal year‍​

* Says economic conditions are becoming better for carmakers‍​

* Says co talked about share split but don’t see incentive to do it ‍​

* Says Suzuki Motor has been working on electric vehicles‍​

* Says partnership agreement with Toyota includes discussion on hybrid, electric technology

* Says co will make electric cars but can’t commit to a date‍​

* Says future of hybrid cars in india depends on GST rate and cess on such cars‍​

* Says no clear roadmap to reach all electric vehicles by 2030‍​

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.