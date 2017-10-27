BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India forecasts double digit growth this FY

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman R C Bhargava:

* Says co will grow in double digits this fiscal year‍​

* Says economic conditions are becoming better for carmakers‍​

* Says co talked about share split but don’t see incentive to do it ‍​

* Says Suzuki Motor has been working on electric vehicles‍​

* Says partnership agreement with Toyota includes discussion on hybrid, electric technology

* Says co will make electric cars but can’t commit to a date‍​

* Says future of hybrid cars in india depends on GST rate and cess on such cars‍​

* Says no clear roadmap to reach all electric vehicles by 2030‍​

