Dec 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF NCT OF DELHI TO SET UP STATE-OF-THE-ART AUTOMATED DRIVING TEST CENTRES ACROSS 12 LOCATIONS IN CITY‍​

* CO WILL SET UP CENTRES AND MAINTAIN THEM FOR THREE YEARS AND WILL INVEST ABOUT 150 MILLION RUPEES