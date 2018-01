Jan 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS DEC TOTAL SALES OF 130066 VEHICLES VERSUS 117,908 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC TOTAL DOMESTIC SALES OF 119286 VEHICLES VERSUS 106,414 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC PASSENGER CARS SALES OF 87864 VEHICLES VERSUS 81,092 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC EXPORT SALES OF 10780 VEHICLES VERSUS 11,494 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: