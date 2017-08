June 21 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.82 ZLOTY/SHARE

* MANAGEMENT INFORMS THAT FINANCIAL SITUATION OF CO ENABLES TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND AT PROPOSED AMOUNT

* NEWLY PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.82 ZLOTY PER SHARE DOUBLES THIS RECOMMENDED EARLIER BY MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)