Nov 23 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC:

* ANNOUNCES AN EQUITY RAISE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍EQUITY RAISE WILL BE OFFERED TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS THROUGH A BOOK BUILD PROCESS ( “BOOK BUILD”)​

* ‍ONLY QUALIFYING INVESTORS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN BOOK BUILD​

* ‍BOOK BUILD IS NOW OPEN AND COMPANY RESERVES RIGHT TO CLOSE IT AT ANY TIME HEREAFTER​

* ‍JAVA CAPITAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER​