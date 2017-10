Oct 17 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC:

* ‍ANNOUNCE MORNÉ WILKEN WILL BE TAKING OVER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MAS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍LUKAS NAKOS WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL MORNÉ'S ARRIVAL​