2 months ago
BRIEF-Masimo Corp says appears co addressed violations contained in FDA warning letter regarding Irvine facility
June 6, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Masimo Corp says appears co addressed violations contained in FDA warning letter regarding Irvine facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp

* Masimo - ‍on May 26, received letter from FDA indicating FDA has completed an evaluation of Masimo's corrective actions in response to warning letter​

* Masimo Corp - ‍ based on FDA's evaluation, appears co addressed violations contained in warning letter regarding compliance practices at Irvine, California facility​

* Masimo Corp - ‍letter indicated that future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess adequacy and sustainability of corrections​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwbfoJ) Further company coverage:

