Oct 5 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* SAYS FILED FOR AUTHORIZATION WITH BANK OF SPAIN TO CREATE A FINANCIAL ESTABLISHMENT CREDIT ENTITY ELECTRONIC MONEY ENTITY (EFC-EDE)

* SAYS EFC-EDE WILL BE PARTICIPATED 49 PERCENT BY MASMOVIL AND 51 PERCENT BY BANCO CETELEM Source text for Eikon:

