BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom updates 2017 guidance after Q3 results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* Q3 RECURRENT EBITDA 64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 34 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT 3.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 340.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 281.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* UPDATES 2017 GUIDANCE‍​

* SEES 2017 RECURRENT EBITDA (BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS) OF 235 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 119 MILLION EUROS IN 2016‍​

* SEES FY GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUES UP 18 PERCENT VERSUS PROFORMA YOY

* TOTAL COMBINED NET INCREASE IN FIXED BROADBAND LINES, MOBILE POST-PAID LINES TO 800K LINES FROM PREVIOUS 500K LINES