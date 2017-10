Sept 25 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp

* Masonite announces $125 million notes offering

* Masonite International- ‍proposing to issue additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2023 in a private offering​

* Masonite International - co may use all or a portion of net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under its senior secured asset-based credit facility