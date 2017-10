Sept 25 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp

* Masonite announces upsizing and pricing of previously announced senior notes offering

* Masonite International Corp - ‍priced an offering of an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2023​

* Masonite International Corp - ‍add-on notes priced at 104.000% plus accrued interest from September 15, 2017, to yield to worst 4.368%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: