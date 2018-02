Jan 30 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DW3 PRODUCTS HOLDING LIMITED

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALL OF DW3‘S OUTSTANDING SHARES WAS APPROXIMATELY £70 MILLION​

* ‍CO EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018​