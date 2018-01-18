BRIEF-Massmart Holdings Says ‍For 53 Weeks To Dec 31 Total Sales Increased To 93.7 Bln​ Rand

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FOR 53 WEEKS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 MASSMART‘S TOTAL SALES INCREASED TO R93.7 BILLION, REPRESENTING 2.7% GROWTH​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FOR 2017 52-WEEK PERIOD OF R92.1 BILLION REPRESENTS GROWTH OF 1.0 PERCENT​

* H2 2017 SAW IMPROVED COMPARABLE SALES PERFORMANCES IN BOTH MASSBUILD AND MASSWAREHOUSE IN SOUTH AFRICA (SA) AND IN ALL DIVISIONS’ EX-SA STORES​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FROM EX-SA STORES MEASURED IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES FOR 52-WEEK PERIOD GREW BY 3.5% WITH COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.8%​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FROM SA STORES FOR 52-WEEK PERIOD GREW BY 1.5%, WHILE COMPARABLE SA STORE SALES DECLINED BY 0.2%.​