20 days ago
BRIEF-Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* Sales Update For The 26 Weeks To 25 June 2017

* ‍Massmart's total sales for 26 weeks to 25 June 2017 amounted to 42.5 bln rand, representing an increase of 0.5 pct​

* Comparable store sales decreased by 1.6 pct. Product inflation is estimated at 3.2 pct for the 26 weeks to June 25

* 26 weeks to 25 June, total and comparable sales growths from South African stores were 1.7 pct and -0.2 pct respectively​

* Total and comparable sales growths from our ex-SA stores in rands were -11.9 pct and -14.1 pct respectively 26 weeks to June 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

