Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mastech Digital Inc

* Mastech Digital Inc reports third quarter 2017 results - revenues grow by 14.5% year-over-year and 12% sequentially

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $39.2 million versus $34.3 million

* Mastech - qtrly ‍revenues adversely impacted by lower utilization rate due to downtime associated with hurricane-related disruptions in Florida and Texas​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: