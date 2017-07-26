FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mastech Digital reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
July 26, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Mastech Digital reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Mastech Digital Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 results - revenues grow by 4.3% year-over-year and 6.0% sequentially

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $35.1 million versus $33.6 million

* Billable consultants at June 30, 2017 totaled 968 compared to 916-consultants at june 30, 2016

* "We believe that we have adequate liquidity to continue to invest in our businesses in second half of 2017 and beyond" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

