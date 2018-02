Feb 12 (Reuters) - Master Glory Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF TWO POWER TRANSMISSION COS

* TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT & LAPSE OF MOU WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP

* TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON EXISTING BUSINESS, OPERATION AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP