Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* MASTERCARD - ‍BOARD HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 25 CENTS PER SHARE, A 14 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS DIVIDEND OF 22 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, AUTHORIZING COMPANY TO REPURCHASE UP TO $4 BILLION OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK​

* - ‍NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AT COMPLETION OF COMPANY‘S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $4 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: