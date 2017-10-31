FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 GAAP operating expenses growth at high end of low-double digits‍​ - presentation

* Mastercard sees 2017 net revenue forecasted growth, excluding special items, acquisitions, on currency neutral basis at high end of low-double digits‍​

* Mastercard sees 2017 operating. Expenses growth, excluding special items and acquisitions, currency-neutral at top end of high-single digit

* FY2017 revenue view $12.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yhTYEW) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
