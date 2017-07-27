FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Mastercard says consumer confidence continuing to improve, primarily driven by Germany, Spain - conf call
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Mastercard says consumer confidence continuing to improve, primarily driven by Germany, Spain - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard - Consumer confidence is continuing to improve (in Europe), and that's primarily driven by Germany and Spain - conf call

* Mastercard - In U.K., despite ongoing concerns around Brexit, SpendingPulse showed solid overall retail sales growth of 5% in quarter - conf call

* Mastercard - "in Asia, we continue to see strong economic growth in India and several of the ASEAN countries" - conf call

* Mastercard - This quarter, Kroger will be converting their credit portfolio with U.S. Bank to Mastercard, still with U.S. Bank - conf call

* Mastercard - Been working on developing technology network solution for China; are progressing well in that regard - conf call

* Mastercard - areas of strength continue to be Europe, where we're seeing strong U.K. inbound, outbound volumes as well as Russia, Italy, France - conf call

* Mastercard - "As we look forward to the second half of the year, we are forecasting this momentum to continue" - conf call

* Mastercard - Based on current foreign exchange rates, now anticipate FX headwinds will subside, primarily due to weakening U.S. dollar - conf call

* Mastercard - For year, continue to expect net revenue will grow at low double-digit Y-O-Y rate on currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions - conf call

* Mastercard - For Q3, expect net revenue growth to be similar to what we saw in Q2, on a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions - conf call

* Mastercard - Extending support of the rollout of Masterpass through the acceleration of A&M spend in the third quarter - conf call

* Mastercard - Continue to forecast recent acquisitions, that's notably Vocalink, will be about $0.05 to $0.06 dilutive in 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.