FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Masuda Flour Milling announces outcome of takeover bid by Nitto Fuji Flour Milling
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 26, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Masuda Flour Milling announces outcome of takeover bid by Nitto Fuji Flour Milling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26(Reuters) - Masuda Flour Milling Co Ltd

* Says Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co Ltd, which is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp, acquired 560,886 shares of the company during the period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Acquisition price at 4,805 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

* Says Nitto Fuji Flour Milling will hold 92.2 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction, up from 30.7 percent

* Says its second biggest shareholder, SHINMEI CO.,LTD will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 14.7 percent

* Effective Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vSVjvP ; goo.gl/A36SJv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.