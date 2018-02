BRIEF-Matador Resources Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.25

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* ‍ AVERAGE DAILY OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED 5 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY TO ABOUT 24,700 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4​

* ‍ AVERAGE DAILY OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION INCREASED 4 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY TO ABOUT 43,700 BOE PER DAY IN Q4​

* SEES ‍2018 OIL PRODUCTION OF 9.7 MILLION TO 10.1 MILLION BARRELS​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 16.5 MILLION TO 17.3 MILLION BOE​

* SEES ‍2018 MIDSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $70 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, OF $425 MILLION TO $455 MILLION​

* MATADOR RESOURCES - ‍ ANTICIPATES OIL PRODUCTION IN Q1 WILL BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS Q4 OF 2017, BEFORE GROWING AGAIN IN SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF 2018​

* ‍ESTIMATES Q4 2018 AVERAGE DAILY OIL PRODUCTION BETWEEN 28,500 AND 29,500 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY​

* ‍ANTICIPATES A SMALL DECLINE OF 3 TO 5% IN ITS NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017​

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND NATURAL GAS REVENUES $165.1 MILLION VERSUS $94.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $148.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S