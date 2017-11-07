FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 1:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co -

* Matador Resources Company reports third quarter 2017 results, provides operational update and increases 2017 guidance estimates

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily natural gas production increased 5% to approximately 110.5 million cubic feet per day in Q3 of 2017​

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily oil equivalent production increased 14% sequentially to approximately 42,000 BOE per day (56% oil) in Q3

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 oil production estimate of 7.725 to 7.75 million barrels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.