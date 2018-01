Jan 9 (Reuters) - MATAS A/S:

* ‍UNCHANGED FULL-YEAR 2017/18 GUIDANCE​

* TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2017/18

* GENERATED REVENUE OF DKK 1,063 MILLION FOR Q3 2017

* - UNDERLYING LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE DOWN BY 0.8% IN Q3 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)