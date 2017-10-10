BRIEF-Matas says Q2 ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8%

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Matas A/S
* trading update for Q2 2017/18 and adjusted expectations for 2017/18
* underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8% in Q2 2017/18
* Underlying revenue in first six months of 2017/18 was down by 1.1%
* Revised expectations for 2017/18 include decline in underlying revenue of between 0 and 2%
* Sees EBITA to be realised at a level between DKK 440-470 million for 2017/18
* Sees investments of around DKK 90-100 million for 2017/18