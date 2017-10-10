FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Matas says Q2 ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8%
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 10, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Matas says Q2 ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Matas A/S

* ‍trading update for Q2 2017/18 and adjusted expectations for 2017/18​

* ‍underlying growth rate for owned stores was 0.8% in Q2 2017/18​

* ‍Underlying revenue in first six months of 2017/18 was down by 1.1%​

* Revised expectations for 2017/18 include decline in underlying revenue of between 0 and 2%

* ‍Sees EBITA to be realised at a level between DKK 440-470 million for 2017/18​

* Sees ‍investments of around DKK 90-100 million for 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.