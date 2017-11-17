BRIEF-Match Group announces senior notes offering

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc
* Match Group announces senior notes offering
* Match Group Inc - Intends to commence an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Match Group Inc - Interest rate and other terms of notes will be determined at time of sale
* Match Group Inc - Intends to use proceeds of offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem existing senior notes due 2022
* Match Group Inc - Also to use proceeds of offering to pay accrued interest and expenses associated with redemption