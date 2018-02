BRIEF-Match Group Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.03

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc:

* MATCH GROUP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18; QTRLY REVENUE $379 MILLION, UP 28 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $362.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS IN QUARTER, TINDER AVERAGE SUBSCRIBERS EXCEEDED 3 MILLION FOR FIRST TIME, ADDING 544,000 SUBSCRIBERS SEQUENTIALLY

* SAYS QTRLY AVERAGE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 24 PERCENT TO 7 MILLION

* SAYS QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDES $92 MILLION OF DISCRETE TAX CHARGES RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM