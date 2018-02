Feb 15 (Reuters) - Materion Corp:

* MATERION CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 TO $2.10

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 SALES $308.7 MILLION VERSUS $234.3 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 2017 NET LOSS WAS DRIVEN BY $21.6 MILLION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE PRIMARILY RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: