BRIEF-Materion reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
October 26, 2017 / 12:02 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Materion reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results and narrows full-year 2017 guidance on the high end

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 sales $294.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $291 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.60

* Materion Corp - ‍ Narrowing full-year 2017 adjusted earnings guidance to high end of range of $1.55 to $1.60 per share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

