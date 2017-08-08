FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

* Matinas BioPharma reports 2017 second quarter financial results and reaffirms clinical and regulatory strategy to advance mat2203 and mat2501

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc - ‍company will advance mat2501 into multiple ascending dose phase 1 study in q4 2017​

* Matinas - ‍plans to engage FDA to review data package generated with mat2203 with goal to enter phase 3 for prevention of invasive fungal infections

* Matinas - expects cash on hand at june 30, other cash available to be sufficient to meet operating obligations for at least a year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

