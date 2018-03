Feb 28 (Reuters) - Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MILLION RGT VERSUS 50.4 MILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 266.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS 198 MILLION RGT ‍​

* DECLARED THIRD INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.50 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2018