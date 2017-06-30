FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 9:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Matson enters into an amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Matson Inc:

* Matson Inc - on June 29, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* Matson Inc says credit agreement has a five-year maturity and provides loan commitments to company as of closing date in aggregate amount of $650 million

* Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain credit agreement dated as of June 4, 2012

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides for letters of credit in aggregate amount of up to $100 million

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides a swing line loan in aggregate amount of up to $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2t09LE9) Further company coverage:

