Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings’ operating profit up an estimated 20% to about 16 billion yen for April-Sept period - Nikkei‍​

* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' April-Sept sales seen rising 4‍ percent to over 276 billion yen ​- Nikkei‍​ Source: (s.nikkei.com/2AdO0Br)