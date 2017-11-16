BRIEF-Matsuoka announces IPO on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 13

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Matsuoka Corp

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 13, 2017, under the symbol “3611”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,645,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 1,195,000 shares and privately held 450,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,420 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.98 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd included 11 securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FBZU7n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)