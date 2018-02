BRIEF-Mattel reports Q4 adjusted loss $0.72 per share

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL INC - Q4 REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.82; Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.72

* MATTEL INC - QTRLY NET SALES $1,610.9 MILLION VERSUS $1,834.4 MILLION LAST YEAR

* MATTEL INC - FOR Q4, NET SALES IN NORTH AMERICAN REGION DECREASED BY 17 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - Q4 WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR MATTEL GIRLS & BOYS BRANDS $1.1 BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED, DOWN 2 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - Q4 WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR THE BARBIE BRAND WERE UP 9 PERCENT AS REPORTED, UP 6 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - Q4 WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES FOR FISHER-PRICE BRANDS WERE $533.8 MILLION, DOWN 12 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND DOWN 14 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MATTEL INC - CO TARGETING TO ACHIEVE GREATER PROPORTION OF $650 MILLION NET COST ELIMINATION INITIATIVE IN 2018

* MATTEL - FY REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY NET NON-CASH CHARGE OF $457 MILLION FOR VALUATION ALLOWANCE ON U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, TAX REFORM

* MATTEL INC Q4 SHR VIEW $0.17, REV VIEW $1.69 BLN -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: