FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Mattel says CFO Kevin Farr will separate from company
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Mattel says CFO Kevin Farr will separate from company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc - on July 11, Mattel determined that Kevin M. Farr, company's chief financial officer, will separate from company - SEC filing

* Mattel - ‍Farr will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer until such time as a successor has been named and successfully transitioned​

* Mattel Inc - company has engaged a search firm and initiated an external search to identify Farr's replacement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tyYuaX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.