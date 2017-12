Dec 7 (Reuters) - Matthews International Corp:

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON DEC 1 2017, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ISSUE $300 MILLION 5.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 - SEC FILING

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP - NOTES MATURE ON DECEMBER 1, 2025