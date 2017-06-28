FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Maverix Metals arranges financing with CEF Holdings
June 28, 2017 / 1:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Maverix Metals arranges financing with CEF Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc

* Maverix metals arranges financing with cef holdings limited

* Maverix metals inc - cef providing maverix with a us$20 million senior secured term loan facility

* Maverix metals- cef subscribing for 5 million common shares of maverix on a non-brokered private placement basis at a price of cdn$1.35 per common share

* Maverix metals inc - proceeds from financing are expected to be used by maverix to acquire additional precious metals royalties and streams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

