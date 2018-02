Feb 6 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* MAVERIX METALS SAYS DURING Q4, CO PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4,000 ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 40% OVER Q3

* MAVERIX METALS INC - TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION FOR FISCAL 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN EXCESS OF 11,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE