BRIEF-Maxar Technologies qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.41​
November 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Maxar Technologies qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.41​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Ltd:

* Maxar Technologies reports third quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend

* Maxar Technologies Ltd - qtrly operating earnings per share ‍$1.23​

* Maxar Technologies Ltd - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.41​

* Maxar Technologies ltd - ‍consolidated revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $421.3 million compared to $495.9 million for same period of last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.29, revenue view c$488.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
