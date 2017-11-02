BRIEF-Maxar Technologies qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.41​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Ltd:

* Maxar Technologies reports third quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend

* Maxar Technologies Ltd - qtrly operating earnings per share ‍$1.23​

* Maxar Technologies Ltd - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.41​

* Maxar Technologies ltd - ‍consolidated revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $421.3 million compared to $495.9 million for same period of last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.29, revenue view c$488.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S