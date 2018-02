Jan 30 (Reuters) - MAXFASTIGHETER I SVERIGE AB:

* ‍MAXFASTIGHETER SIGNS NEW LEASE AGREEMENT WITH REKRYTERINGSMYNDIGHETEN​

* TOTAL AGREEMENT VALUE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 27 MLN‍​

* CONTRACT RUNS FOR SIX YEARS FROM DEC 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)