BRIEF-Maxim Integrated Products Reports Q2 Loss Per Share Of $0.27

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc:

* MAXIM INTEGRATED REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018; INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 17%

* QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $620 MILLION TO $660 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $623 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $620.5 MILLION

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY‘S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER WAS $446 MILLION​

* ‍APPROVED A 17% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​

* ‍CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON MARCH 15, 2018​

* SEES GAAP ‍EPS OF $0.63 TO $0.69 FOR MARCH 2018 QUARTER​

* SEES EPS OF ‍ $0.66 TO $0.72 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS FOR MARCH 2018 QUARTER​