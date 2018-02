Jan 30 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd:

* ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF MALAYSIAN COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA COMMISSION’S OFFER BY UNIT FOR REISSUANCE OF ITS 2100MHZ SPECTRUM ASSIGNMENT

* 16 YEAR VALIDITY FOR UPFRONT PRICE COMPONENT FEE 118.4 MILLION RGT & ANNUAL FIXED FEE 50 MILLION RGT FOR ASSIGNMENT PERIOD, EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 2

* UPFRONT PRICE FOR THE SPECTRUM WAS PAID TOGETHER WITH THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER