Feb 8 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍559 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE ‍2.15​ BILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.21 BILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 505 MILLION RGT

* ‍BOARD DECLARES AN INTERIM SINGLE-TIER TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE TO DECLINE IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS WITH EBITDA DECLINING AT MID SINGLE DIGIT LEVEL FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2018‍​

* 2018 BASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE SEEN AT 1.0 BILLION RGT