FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Maxis posts qtrly profit attributable 574 million rgt
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Maxis posts qtrly profit attributable 574 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd

* Qtrly profit attributable 574 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.17 billion rgt

* Declared a second interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017

* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.10 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 488 million rgt

* For fy ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capital expenditure to remain at similar levels to FY 2016 Source (goo.gl/Fv1B6q) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.