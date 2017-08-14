FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MaxPoint Interactive Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55
August 14, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 8 hours

BRIEF-MaxPoint Interactive Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - MaxPoint Interactive Inc

* MaxPoint Interactive announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $32.8 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $25 million to $28.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $101.5 million to $105.5 million

* MaxPoint Interactive Inc says adjusted EBITDA for Q3 ending September 30, 2017 is expected to be between $1.1 million and $3.1 million

* MaxPoint Interactive Inc says adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $2.5 million and $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

